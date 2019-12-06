Rawabi: The first planned Palestinian city in more than a thousand years

On a hilltop in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a new Palestinian city is rising. It is called Rawabi, Arabic for "hills," and it is the product of one man's determination to help build a Palestinian state. Bill Whitaker visits Rawabi to interview Bashar Masri, the businessman who is developing the city despite the difficulties of operating in the conflict-ridden West Bank. Whitaker's story will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.



At a cost of more than $1 billion, funded by Masri and the government of Qatar, Rawabi is designed for upward mobility. The city features high-end stores stocked with luxury brands, an amphitheater, patio cafes, and an outdoor adventure park. Since 2015, about 5,000 people have moved into apartments in Rawabi. Masri tells Whitaker he wants his fellow Palestinians to have the kind of opportunity associated with the American dream. "If the American dream is a better life, definitely we deserve a better life," Masri says. "Our people deserve a better life and that's what Rawabi should lead to."



Rawabi is the largest private-sector employer in the West Bank, providing jobs for about 5,000 Palestinians, mostly in construction, engineering, and retail. But Masri's larger ambition is to turn Rawabi into a high tech hub that could dovetail with the thriving tech sector in Israel. He joined forces with the CEO of Mellanox, an Israeli computer chip maker, and enticed him to open an office in Rawabi. "This is a sign of hope," Masri says. "Despite the fact that we have different opinions, we have different religions, we have different cultures, we can make ends meet."



But Masri says Israel hasn't made it easy for him. Bureaucratic red tape and right-wing political opposition stymied his efforts to build a water pipeline and pave an access road. He navigated those obstacles and now has completed construction on about a quarter of the city. Despite the ever-shifting political landscape surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a surprise announcement by the U.S. that it no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be in violation of international law, Masri believes Rawabi can help lay the groundwork for a future Palestinian state. "If we can build a city, a futuristic city, a secular city, a democratic city, then we can build a state," Masri says.