Rangers Trade For Peter Popovic

The 6-6, 239-pound Popovic spent his entire five-year career with the Canadiens. He had two goals and six assists with 38 penalty minutes in 69 games during the 1997-98 season, but was minus-6 on a team that scored 27 goals more than it allowed.

"Peter combines size and mobility to our group of defensemen," said Rangers general manager Neil Smith. "He has been a steady performer for the Canadiens for the past few seasons and should help with the depth among our defensive corps."

The 30-year-old Popovic played for Sweden at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and won a silver medal at the 1993 World Championships.

Blouin is a 6-2, 207-pound forward known more for his physical style. He spent most of this past season with Hartford of the American Hockey League, where he collected eight goals, nine assists and 286 penalty minutes in 53 games. The 24-year-old Blouin led the AHL with 352 penalty minutes in 1995-96.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved