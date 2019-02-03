Rams post sweet video from the players' families wishing them luck ahead of Super Bowl LIII

As the Los Angeles Rams face off against the New England Patriots at Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, fans all over the country are getting ready to cheer them on. Especially their biggest fans — their families.

The Rams tweeted an adorable video of some of the players and coach's families ahead of the big game: "GOOD LUCK DADDY!" read the video's caption. The tweet was also later posted to the Rams Instagram account.

The video featured sweet messages from the children of Rams team Captain Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and even quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, among others."Good luck on the Super Bowl dad. We love you. Go Rams!," said long snapper Jake McQuaide's young daughter Quinn while sitting on the couch with his son J.J., according to the video's graphics.

Most of the kids were decked out in their fathers' jerseys. Special teams coordinator John Fassel's daughters rocking sequin skirts to match to match. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks' dogs even joined in, wearing the players' jersey and staring at the camera.

The Patriots family members are also getting ready to cheer their loved ones on. Gisele Bündchen, wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, posted a photo of the couple's daughter Vivian Lake on her Instagram from Mercedes-Benz stadium with the caption, "Let's go papai !!! Let's go pats !!!" and a string of emojis.

While it's clear both sides of the field will have support from their families during the big game -- only one team will hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy Sunday night. Kickoff was 6:30 p.m. ET for the Super Bowl. Coverage began on CBS at 6 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.