This Sunday, the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. Whether you're a Patriots' fan, partial to the Rams, or just tuning in for the commercials or the halftime show, here's everything you need to know to watch the 2019 Super Bowl.

How to watch the 2019 Super Bowl

Who's playing in the 2019 Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are playing the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl. This Sunday will be the Patriots' third consecutive time appearing in the championship game. Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady has led the team to win five Super Bowls, including beating the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in 2002. The Rams haven't won a Super Bowl since 2000.

Where is Super Bowl LIII?

Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Super Bowl for 2019. This year's venue is the brand-new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This will be the third time the Super Bowl is played in Atlanta. Super Bowl XXVIII (Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills) and Super Bowl XXXIV (St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans) were both held at the former Georgia Dome, which was demolished in 2017 after Mercedes Benz Stadium opened.

Who's announcing the 2019 Super Bowl

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Nantz will join quarterback-turned-sportscaster Tony Romo to announce the 2019 Super Bowl from the booth. CBS Sports reporters Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will provide updates from the sidelines.

Who's singing the national anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl

Atlanta native Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl. The seven-time Grammy Award winner has two hits reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," Knight said in a statement. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Who's performing in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show

Pop band Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. They'll also be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The 2019 halftime show was without a headliner until less than three weeks ago when Maroon 5 was officially announced. Controversy immediately ensued. A Change.org petition garnered more than 100,000 signatures asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the show.

In a recent interview, frontman Adam Levine say he "expected" the controversy and spoke with "many people" before committing to perform in the NFL's big halftime show.

What are the odds for the 2019 Super Bowl

According to CBS Sports, the New England Patriots are listed as a 2.5-point favorite for the 2019 Super Bowl, The over-under for total points scored is 57.

What's the CBS Sports HQ schedule for pre-game

CBS Sports has programming from Atlanta every day starting at 8 a.m. ET leading up to the big game on Sunday. Their coverage will include some of the biggest names in football, including Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Greg Olsen. You can watch CBS Sports HQ here.

CBS News interview with President Trump

For his first network television interview since the end of the partial government shutdown, President Trump sat down for an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. The taped interview aired Sunday morning on "Face the Nation," Another part of the interview will air later today, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ahead of the Super Bowl on the CBS.