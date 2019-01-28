"Dream come true": LA Rams surprise facility employee with Super Bowl tickets

The Los Angeles Rams surprised one of their facility employees at LA Memorial Coliseum with a gift any football fan would love — tickets to the Super Bowl. The team had wide receiver Brandin Cooks present Alfonso Garcia with the special gift for him and his son last week and tweeted video of Garcia's reaction.

"On behalf of the team and organization, we would love to invite you and your son, Josh, round trip [to the] Super Bowl," Cooks said. "You mean so much to us and everything that you do does not go unnoticed."

"This is a dream come true, man. Oh my God," Garcia said. "Every since I was a little boy, oh my God, maybe one day I'll get to go to the Super Bowl. And I get to take my son because of you guys."

Garcia was thrilled to get to share the news with his son, Joshua. "I'm really excited to go to the Super Bowl," the boy told CBS Los Angeles, adding that he's wanted to go ever since he started watching the NFL.

For Garcia, what started out as a normal day at work became extraordinary. "One of the guys that works here, he said the general manager, Les, wanted to speak to me," he told CBS Los Angeles. "And, well it made me a little nervous because that's not an office you really want to get called into."

Garcia was shocked to see Cooks in the office waiting for him, and that's when he got the good news.

The Rams tweeted that "it takes a team to achieve the dream" and that Garcia "keeps our facility in tip-top shape."

"From the bottom of my heart thank you, I love you guys," Garcia said. "To have this and be with you guys in something so special like this. Wow, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you. Everybody."

Garcia and Josh will head to Atlanta to watch the Rams play the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The game airs February 3 on CBS.