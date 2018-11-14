Authorities look for missing St. Louis ballet dancer after her car was found in park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Authorities are looking for a missing ballet dancer after her car was found at a northeast Missouri lake. A state park ranger found Raffaella Stroik's vehicle in a boat ramp parking lot Monday in Mark Twain State Park, according to authorities.

A Missouri state trooper checked the area the next morning and found that the vehicle still there, with no sign of Stroik, a 23-year-old dancer with the St. Louis Ballet Company. Stroik, who joined the ballet last year, was last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods in suburban St. Louis.

She was wearing whit tennis shows, a long pink scarf, an olive green jacket, and navy-colored pants with white zippers on the sides, according to authorities. She was driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Indiana plates, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The attached photographs are of the vehicle missing person Raffaella Stroik was driving. The car is a black 2012 VW Jetta. The car has Indiana plates. If you have any information that may help in locating her please call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132. pic.twitter.com/nJESUmqc8U — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) November 14, 2018

"We ask for people's prayers and any help they can to help find our darling daughter," said her father, Duncan Stroik, CBS St. Louis affiliate KMOV reported.

Stroik is about 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she normally wears in a ponytail. Her profile on the ballet's website says she is from South Bend, Indiana.