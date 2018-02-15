Radio host fired after making sexual comments about Chloe Kim

SAN FRANCISCO — A host for the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM has been fired from his other radio job after making sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. Host Patrick Connor was fired from his position at a San Francisco-area radio station.

Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that Connor was fired following his comments on Barstool Sports.

On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network, Connor called Kim "fine as hell" and "a hot piece of a**" along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said "the countdown is on" until Kim's 18th birthday.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments "inappropriate" and "gross."

Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot. — Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018

Connor's job at Barstool Sports is safe for now. Barstool's founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but "crybabies" will not dictate its actions.

Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women's Halfpipe Tuesday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.