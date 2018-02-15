CBSN
CBS/AP February 15, 2018, 12:03 PM

Radio host fired after making sexual comments about Chloe Kim

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 13, 2018.

Getty

SAN FRANCISCO — A host for the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM has been fired from his other radio job after making sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. Host Patrick Connor was fired from his position at a San Francisco-area radio station. 

Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that Connor was fired following his comments on Barstool Sports. 

On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network, Connor called Kim "fine as hell" and "a hot piece of a**"  along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said "the countdown is on" until Kim's 18th birthday.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments "inappropriate" and "gross."

Connor's job at Barstool Sports is safe for now. Barstool's founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but "crybabies" will not dictate its actions.

Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women's Halfpipe Tuesday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular