Killing of suspended teacher was a "crime of passion," investigators say

PITTSBURGH — Investigators say the murder of a former teacher who was gunned down in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa over the weekend was "a crime of passion." CBS Pittsburgh reports that police investigators say they'll take all the time they need to find and convict the killer of Rachael DelTondo.

"We could not be taking this more seriously. We had a young woman, 33-years-old, shot to death on the driveway of her mother's house on Mother's Day evening," said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier.

They've been canvassing the neighborhood, reviewing surveillance tapes, and have sent DelTondo's cell phone and others to a lab in Harrisburg to unlock the data, texts and communications.

"We're investigating everyone that was driving in Aliquippa that night that was anywhere near this young lady's house," Lozier said.

Lozier won't say if police have a suspect. But investigators believe DelTondo knew her assailant, and that the evidence will show her murder was "a crime of passion."

Lozier did say that the neighborhood should not fear a random killer.

"From what we know, no," said Lozier.

Two years ago, police came upon DelTondo in a parked car with a juvenile student. She was questioned but not charged.

However, a year later, a report of the incident was leaked to the press. Her employer, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, and the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School then suspended her.

Lozier says wrongfully so.

"It's shameful that this woman was painted with a police report that had been written that did not result in criminal charges," Lozier said. "It was a personal vendetta against her at the time."

Over the next few days, investigators will sift through the evidence and examine her interpersonal relationships to find a motive and a suspect.

Officials say it will take some time for investigators to collect the forensic evidence from the phones that were taken to Harrisburg. They will wait for that to come back before making any conclusions in the case.

In the meantime, they say no arrest is imminent.