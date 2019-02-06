R. Kelly deletes tweet announcing tour

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly announced a tour on Twitter Tuesday, then deleted the tweet. Kelly, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, has not said anything else about the supposed tour in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. T

Some Twitter users reacted with anger to the tour announcement in light of the serious allegations against the singer. Years of concerns about his conduct with young women were recently reignited by the Lifetime docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly."

An archived version of R. Kelly's tweet, which was deleted after his tour announcement caused waves on Twitter. Twitter

The docu-series and the "Mute R. Kelly" movement urged fans to stop tolerating the R&B star and listening to his music. Lady Gaga removed her song with Kelly from streaming platforms and Sony Music decided to part ways with him. The company had long maintained its ties to the singer because he is not currently charged with a crime.

But the scrutiny of the docu-series and growing public pressure do not appear to have fazed Kelly, who has maintained his innocence, oftentimes brushing off the allegations.

For his 52nd birthday last month, the singer celebrated at a Chicago club. He also promoted a new single on Twitter January 1. In the tour tweet, the singer posted an image in which he's referred to as "the King of R&B."

The tour tweet was deleted following a backlash from Twitter users who urged fans not to buy concert tickets and criticized the announcement, pointing out the irony that "R. Kelly is going on tour instead of jail." No new criminal charges have been filed against Kelly since the most recent alleged sexual misconduct was brought to light. Several previous cases have been settled out of court. In 2008, he was found not guilty in a trial on child pornography charges.

You know what would be fun? Literally anything other than financially supporting R. Kelly by going to see him in concert!! https://t.co/VJFvJPMO9Z #MuteRKelly #SivivingRKelly — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 5, 2019

so y'all drove demi off of social media for laughing at a meme and r kelly is going on tour instead of jail 😳😳 why is nobody energy focused on that huh — َ (@undevonne) February 5, 2019

The only place R.Kelly should be allowed to tour is prison. #MuteRKelly https://t.co/HJ2BqIoYUJ — Nikka Bee (@_NikkaBee) February 6, 2019

I’m legit emailing @jacindaardern and asking her to intervene with any @rkelly NZ tour. I’m from here, have four kids, and have every right to say that dirtbag shouldn’t come here. — DJ Sir-Vere (O.N.Z.M) (@djsirvere) February 6, 2019

There is no trace of the tour on the promoter's website and the initial tweet did not list any dates – just that concerts were "coming soon." It is unclear if the tour is actually happening.

In the past, the Australian government has refused visas to people based on certain "character requirements," Australian news site, 10 Daily, reports.

"A person can fail the character test for a number of reasons, including but not limited to where a non-citizen has a substantial criminal record or where their conduct represents a risk to the Australian community," a department spokesperson told 10 Daily last year.