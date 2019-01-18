Sony Music reportedly drops R. Kelly from roster of artists

Sony Music has decided to part ways with embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, according to reports.

Allegations of Kelly's sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music. Calls for Sony Music to drop Kelly from its roster multiplied following the recent debut of a Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," featuring interviews with the music artist's alleged accusers.

R. Kelly, who has sold more 40 million albums worldwide and won three Grammy awards, started his career under record label Jive Records, which in 2003 was acquired by Sony BMG. RCA, a Sony subsidiary, has represented Kelly since 2012. As of Friday, he is no longer listed as an artist on RCA Records' website.

Sony has long maintained its ties to the singer because he has not been charged with a crime and has maintained his innocence, Variety reports.

The R&B star's longtime record label did not immediately return CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Music streaming service Spotify last year removed Kelly's music from its playlists before reversing its decision.