R. Kelly's estranged daughter speaks out, calls her father a "monster"

R. Kelly's estranged daughter posted a long message on her Instagram story Thursday addressing the sexual assault allegations surrounding her father. Buku Abi, previously known as Joann Kelly, said it has been years since she and her two siblings have spoken to their father and that their mother, Andrea Kelly, has not seen or spoken to him in years either.

She apologized for staying silent regarding multiple women's claims against her father, writing: "The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind."

The full statement from her Instagram story is below:

Buku here. I just want to say a few things...Before I start, I just want it to be known I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading this or affected by this

To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.

R. Kelly and his estranged daughter, Buku Abi. Prince Williams/WireImage & @bu.k.u

However, It has been very difficult to process it all. Let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel. Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.

Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him. In regards to my mother, she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.

Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt. Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers "part" etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up.

The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word. It took me nearly 3 days to write this. I just want everyone to know that I do care and I love you all. This is a very difficult subject to speak on... again, I apologize if my words don't come out right..

To everyone who reached out to my family and I, sending good energy and love…Thank you. You guys really helped push us through this hard time. This past year for my family has been very difficult, all the love and support you all continue to show is why we keep going. You all fuel us. Family, friends, followers, fans, etc..I love you guys to pieces. Your love is appreciated & always will be reciprocated. For anyone new to my page, I just ask when you come here you bring peace & nothing else.

Love, Buku Abi.

20-year-old Buku Abi is an artist based in both Miami and Los Angeles, according to her Instagram. Her father is under legal scrutiny in two states, Georgia and Illinois, over allegations of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women. The accusations against the 52-year-old music star were reignited after the six hour docu-series, "Surviving R. Kelly," aired on Lifetime.

A criminal defense attorney representing R. Kelly is refuting the sexual assault allegations against the singer. "It's a bunch of disgruntled people looking for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame," attorney Steve Greenberg told CBS News' Jericka Duncan.

"I believe that all of these women did exactly what they wanted to do. Because now there's some hashtag, that's not going to change," Greenberg said, referring to the #MeToo movement.

Despite growing backlash, the singer was out in public Wednesday night, celebrating his 52nd birthday at a club in Chicago.