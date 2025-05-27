Meet the quokkas: Australia's happy, viral sensations attract tourists that fund conservation efforts

Australia is famous for animals that don't exist in the wild anywhere else on Earth, including a creature called the quokka. The rare animals — located on Rottnest Island near Australia's west coast in the Indian Ocean — are also helping fund their own conservation efforts, thanks to their contagious smiles.

The tiny island is home to unspoiled wilderness, pristine beaches and the quokkas. Around 10,000 quokkas live there, and have become a popular tourist attraction.

They're cousins of the kangaroo, but stand only around 20 inches tall.

Because they seem to be smiling, quokkas have become a viral sensation. Known as the world's happiest animals, celebrities like Roger Federer, Margot Robbie and Logan Paul have snapped selfies with the adorable animal. Scientists say quokkas are naturally curious and have adapted to being around tourists.

There are also rules to interacting with quokkas. For example, It's forbidden to feed or touch them. They even have the right of way on roads.

"They're so cute. They're adorable," said Kacie Wellington. "I mean they look like they're smiling."

On the Australian mainland, quokkas are threatened by wildfires and feral cats, but on the island, they have no natural predators and are fearless and friendly with humans.

They have been called a conservation success story, with demand for selfies fueling the tourism that helps fund their protection.

"They're just a very chilled animal," said Arvid Hogstrom, who is in charge of conservation on Rottnest Island.

Hogstrom explained that the quokkas are not actually smiling.

"It's just part of their natural physiology," he said, but added he suspects they're happy animals.

"They lead a pretty easygoing life," he said. "So I don't see any reason why they wouldn't be happy."