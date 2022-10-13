Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead, authorities say; mother is "prime suspect"

A Georgia toddler who was reported missing a week ago by his mother is believed to be dead, authorities said Wednesday. Chatham County police reported that the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been identified as the "prime suspect in his disappearance and death."

"We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon's family that we believe he is deceased," the police department tweeted Wednesday night.

Although a suspect, Simon's mother, Leilani Simon, has not been arrested or charged in the case, police added. No further details were provided. Officials were expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," the police department wrote.

We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 13, 2022

Quinton was reported missing by his mother Oct. 5 at his home in a Savannah, Georgia, neighborhood, prompting a massive multiday search involving local and federal law enforcement.

She called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up that morning. She told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said last week.

On Tuesday, Chatham County police reported that investigators had "seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward."

Then on Wednesday morning, police said they would be at Quinton's home with "with a team of search dogs and investigators."

Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L2LKooNoJ6 — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 12, 2022

Hadley had said that officers had contacted the boy's biological father and did not believe he was involved. No Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy, Hadley said, because that would require police to first determine the child had been abducted.