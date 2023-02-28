What is the quickest way to file taxes?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By filing your taxes online you can expedite the time it takes to get your refund.

Tax season is well underway, with the Internal Revenue Service reporting that it has received nearly 37 million tax returns — a 2.6% percent increase — as of mid-February. This IRS said it has also processed nearly 10% more tax returns compared to 2022 during the same timeframe.

So, it's clear Americans are getting an earlier start on filing and potentially reaping the benefits.

The majority of U.S. taxpayers now file online, utilizing programs like IRS Free File. However, many also go directly to online tax preparation sites like TurboTax, H&R Block or E-file.com, which all have unique offerings and versions that make them stand out — from free self-guided options to upgrades that include live advice and reviews from tax professionals.

The fastest way to file your taxes

Tax preparation can be intimidating. In fact, the IRS says that the average time it takes taxpayers to file a Form 1040 or 1040-SR is around 13 hours, which "includes all associated forms and schedules, across all tax return preparation methods and taxpayer activities."

If speed is a factor, then the agency recommends filing online. The process is simple: Create an account on a verified and trusted service, gather documents, choose your filing status, determine if you're taking a standard deduction or itemizing and utilize direct deposit. Don't hesitate to reach out to a tax expert if you have any questions along the way. After all, errors can lead to delays.

H&R Block estimates a simple tax return could take less than two hours to complete, touting its system's ability to speed up the process by skipping unnecessary sections based on your answers to various questions.

Most online tax preparation services charge fees, depending on how complicated your tax return is and the needs you require (e.g. expert guidance). But those with simple tax returns may qualify for free options, which cover a limited number of situations like W-2 income, IRS standard deduction, limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV and a handful of others. Compare tax prep services to see which fits your needs best.

Ultimately, the time it takes to file your taxes depends on your individual circumstances — like whether you're a business owner, you have investments or own real estate, you're a homeowner, married and have dependents, among other personal and financial circumstances.

"The more of these taxable situations you have in your life, the longer it might take to file your taxes," H&R Block says.

How to get your tax refund faster

Filing isn't the only part that takes time. After you submit your tax return, you have to then wait for the IRS to accept and approve your refund and then give you the money.

Getting your tax refund faster is one of the many perks of e-filing. Those who send their returns through the mail — particularly, sending a paper Form 1040 — could end up waiting six weeks or longer for their returns to be processed, according to the IRS.

Meanwhile, online filers are told to expect their refunds within 21 days or less, possibly even quicker if they do direct deposit.

"The fastest way to get your refund is by using the automation and error reduction benefits of tax software, e-filing and direct deposit. Combined, these will give you the best shot at filing your taxes fast and getting your refund sooner," online tax preparation software TurboTax suggests. Get tips to potentially help boost your tax refund now.

