Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses first planned public appearance in weeks

London — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, was widely expected to be her first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors' advice.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph," officials said in a statement just hours ahead of the ceremony. "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. It was her first such stay in eight years. On October 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

But officials said at the time that "it remains the queen's firm intention" to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that the monarch planned to watch the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Whitehall in central London, on November 14, 2021. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The queen served in World War II as an army driver and mechanic, and attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, a solemn ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. The national service, which follows Armistice Day on November 11, is traditionally marked by the wearing of poppies and a national two-minute silence observed at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, other royals and politicians led the ceremony in London's Whitehall, with hundreds of military personnel and veterans lined up around the Cenotaph memorial. It was the first time the event had returned to normal since the pandemic began.

After Royal Marine buglers sounded the "The Last Post," Prince Charles, 73, laid the first wreath on the queen's behalf, as he had done in recent years. He was followed by other royals and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family's eastern England estate.

Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.