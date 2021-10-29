Queen Elizabeth II told to rest, only do "light" work, for at least 2 weeks
Buckingham Palace said Friday doctors have advised Queen Elizabeth II to "continue to rest for at least the next two weeks." The 95-year-old monarch pulled out of attending the COP26 climate summit in Scotland just two days ago on medical advice to rest.
"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the Palace said in a statement.
The queen will not be attending the Festival of Remembrance on November 13, per her doctors' advice, the statement said, but added that it is her "firm intention" to attend Remembrance Day events the following day. Remembrance Day, observed the second Sunday each November, is a day when the queen and others in the royal family lead the nation in a moment of silence to remember those who died in world wars and other conflicts.
Last week, the queen spent a night in the hospital, for the first time in eight years, to undergo preliminary checks. She has recently been seen using a walking stick.
But Queen Elizabeth has continued to perform light duties. On Friday afternoon, the queen recorded her planned remarks for the COP26 summit. She has also taken part in various virtual events this week, including a virtual ceremony on Thursday to present the gold medal for poetry to David Constantine, an award that dates back to 1933.
