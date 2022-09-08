Queen Elizabeth II remembered by world leaders

As people around the world remember Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, many world leaders have expressed their condolences and recounted fond memories of Britain's longest ruling leader in speeches, statements and tributes.

Here are some of their responses to the news:

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss

The Queen greeting Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Jane Barlow / Getty Images

The United Kingdom's newest prime minister addressed the nation Thursday, calling Queen Elizabeth II "the very spirit of Great Britain" and describing her death as "a huge shock to the nation and to the world."

"She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons," Liz Truss said. "Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister."

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Queen Elizabeth II hosts U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden issued a statement describing the queen as a "steadying presence."

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," their statement read. "She helped make our relationship special."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they meet for an audience at the Windsor Castle in March 2022. STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the queen "a constant presence in our lives." Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, a political association of member states, a vast majority of which were formerly colonized by Britain.

"Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service," Trudeau said. "She would proclaim 'it was good to be home' when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection."

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaking with Queen Elizabeth II during the G7 Summit in June 2021. JACK HILL / Getty Images

President Emmanuel Macron honored the queen in a tweet, calling her "kind-hearted" and "a friend of France."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years," he wrote. "I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Queen Elizabeth II meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Buckingham Palace in November 2015. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the queen as "a stalwart of our times" in a tweet.

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people," Modi said. "She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was "deeply grieved" in response to the queen's death.

"Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death," Sharif wrote. "My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Queen Elizabeth II greets Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, at The Queen's Dinner during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018. WPA Pool / Getty Images

During an address to her country, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the queen, saying the longtime leader "demonstrated courage, compassion and humor" throughout her reign.

"This is a time of deep sadness. Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today," Ardern said. "And with that, we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our queen."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

In an address to Australians, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the queen "a wise and encouraging guide."

"Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most of us have known and the only one to ever visit Australia," Albanese said. "And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change."

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, calling her the "rock" that kept the Commonwealth together.

"The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties," he wrote.

Pope Francis

On Thursday, the head of the Catholic Church said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the queen's death.

In a personal telegram to the new monarch, King Charles III, Pope Francis paid tribute to the queen's "life of unstinting service... her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ," and, addressing the new king said, "I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord," according to the AFP.