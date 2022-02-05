Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the British throne

It was on February 6, 1952, when a then 25-year-old Elizabeth was first crowned following the death of her father. Presidents, popes and prime ministers have since come and gone. The Soviet Union has collapsed. But Queen Elizabeth II's reign goes on.

On Sunday, she is expected to mark her seven decades on the British throne, as she does every year, in quiet reflection, Roxana Saberi reports for "CBS Saturday Morning."

She didn't plan on putting on the crown so soon. Her father, King George VI, had been gravely ill when he waved her and her husband, Philip, off on a royal tour the year before.

Her coronation became the first major international event broadcast live on TV – a burst of pageantry in post-war Britain that thrust the young queen onto a throne of privilege, stardom and responsibility.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, February 4, 2022. Steve Parsons/AP

Over the past seven decades, Queen Elizabeth – now 95 – has overseen the transition from Britain's imperial past to a more modern monarchy, and navigated the clash of public scrutiny with her family's private life, from Princess Diana's death and the departure of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to allegations of sexual assault now facing Prince Andrew.

She's also guided her country through the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. is preparing to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, with stamps, souvenirs and four days of festivities.