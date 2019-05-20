Purely Elizabeth recalls granola that may contain glass, plastic or rocks

Purely Elizabeth is recalling a range of gluten-free granola sold by major retailers nationwide because they may be contaminated with foreign matter including glass, plastic or rocks.

The Boulder, Colorado-based company said it learned of the problem from a customer, and that no injuries or illnesses had been reported. All of the recalled products contain cashews and have best-by-dates beginning in November and running through the end of the year. (See full list below.)

The company's grain-free products are sold at retailers including Target, Walmart, Costco, Publix and Whole Foods as well as online on the Purely Elizabeth site, Thrive Market and Amazon. That said, the recalled flavors were not sold at Target or Walmart, and snack bars initially listed in the company's recall never made it to retailers, so consumers who purchased granola bars are not impacted by the recall, a company spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Purely Elizabeth issued its notice on Thursday, and said it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which as of Monday afternoon had not yet posted the recall on its site.

Recalled product Purely Elizabeth

Purely Elizabeth urged consumers to not consume any of the recalled products, but instead contact the company for free replacements. More information can be found on the company's website. Consumers with questions can also email support@purelyelizabeth.com or call 720-242-7525 Ext 106.

UPC codes are printed in black on the bottom of bags of granola and on the bottom of the bars packaging near the nutritional facts panel. Best by dates are stamped on the back of the packaging in black ink.

The recalled products include 16-ounce packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 8551400002946 and best by dates of Nov. 30, 2019 and Dec. 3, 2019; eight-ounce packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002700 and best by date of Oct. 19, 2019; eight-ounce Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002724 with best by dates of Oct. 17, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2019; and Pumpkin Spice w/Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 810589030158 and best by date of Dec. 7, 2019.