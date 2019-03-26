Purdue Pharma settles Oklahoma opioid lawsuit for reported $270 million

Who are the Sacklers?

Purdue Pharma has reached a settlement with the state of Oklahoma over claims the maker of the painkiller Oxycontin helped fuel an opioid epidemic that killed thousands of Oklahomans.

The pharmaceutical company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, and owned by the Sackler family, will pay $270 million to resolve the suit, according to reports by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal citing sources close to the matter.

Officials confirmed with the Associate Press a settlement was reached but did not disclose the terms. Purdue, the maker of OxyContin since 1996, faces more than 1,000 lawsuits.

A news conference covering details of the settlement is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

