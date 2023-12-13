110 Freeway reopens after protesters blocked traffic in downtown LA

Protesters calling for Israel-Hamas ceasefire shut down 110 Freeway DTLA Protesters calling for Israel-Hamas ceasefire shut down 110 Freeway DTLA 02:11

75 protesters were arrested after blocking the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war rally.

California Highway Patrol starting detaining the protesters after they refused to clear the 110 Freeway at 3rd Street.

The protest caused major traffic delays before lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

SkyCAL flew over the scene showing protesters sitting down and linking arms in the road. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene as the protest started shortly after 9 a.m.

They are now symbolically 'lighting' a Hannukah menorah while chanting "Down down with occupation" on the 110 freeway: pic.twitter.com/efUHLrdfBK — Jon peltz (@JonnyPeltz) December 13, 2023

A group called IfNotNow Los Angeles had announced plans for a downtown protest Wednesday, although the organization did not indicate that they would shut down the freeway. The group called the protest "to demand that all of our elected officials call for a lasting ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza."

18,000 Palestinians killed. 8,000 children dead in Gaza. And every single one of those lives has been snuffed out with the blessing and funding of our government.



Today American Jews from @IfNotNowLA shut down the 110 Freeway. Politicians MUST listen and support a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/0ehKCXLmyD — IfNotNow🔥🕎 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 13, 2023

Additional officers were called to the scene after the protest was called an unlawful assembly. Several protesters have already been peacefully detained after they failed to disperse.

Authorities said buses were also being sent to the scene to get some of the protesters off of the freeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.