Prosecutor: Pair caused overdose to get insurance money

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia man and his son have been charged with killing the man's home-bound brother through a methadone overdose to collect more than $100,000 in death benefits.

Edward A. Kirby and his son, Edward R. "Eddie" Kirby, are charged with giving 65-year-old George Kirby a bottle of 50 methadone pills that led to his death.

City prosecutors say they were spending $1,500 a month on insurance policies taken out shortly before the victim died in January 2014.

The Kirbys are in custody pending a preliminary hearing on homicide, insurance fraud and other charges. No defense lawyers are listed on their court records.

The grand jury report says the victim's son overheard talk of a plot and went to police beforehand, but was told there was not enough evidence to investigate.