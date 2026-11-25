We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The decisions you make before your card's promo rate expires can have a lasting impact on what that debt ultimately costs. jittawit.21/Getty Images

Opening a credit card with a 0% introductory APR can be a smart way to manage a large expense or pay down existing debt without interest charges getting in the way. And, depending on the offer, you may have a year or longer to make payments without the balance accumulating interest, giving you more flexibility to tackle what you owe. But if you haven't paid off the balance by the time that promotional rate period ends, the cost of carrying that debt could change dramatically.

That's a real concern in today's high-rate, inflationary landscape — and it can be particularly tough for borrowers who are already having trouble making headway on their balances. And, there are a lot of borrowers who are dealing with that issue right now. Only 28% of respondents with at least $10,000 in unsecured debt said they could consistently afford only the minimum payments on their accounts, according to a 2026 survey from Freedom Debt Relief. And, the expiration of a promotional rate could make it even harder to pay down those outstanding balances.

If your introductory rate is nearing its expiration date, you may be wondering how to avoid getting hit with significantly higher interest charges, especially if paying off the remaining balance isn't realistic right now. There are several factors worth weighing before that deadline arrives, and the decisions you make now could have a lasting impact on what your credit card debt ultimately costs.

Find out how you can tackle your high-rate debt today.

Your promotional credit card rate is about to expire. What should you do next?

If your introductory credit card rate is ending soon, it's worth reviewing your finances and exploring your options before the higher APR takes effect. Here are some strategies to consider.

Find out exactly when your promotional rate expires

Before making any decisions, check your credit card agreement or latest statement to confirm when the introductory period ends and what interest rate will apply afterward. You should also determine whether your promotional rate covers purchases, balance transfers or both, as different transactions may have different terms.

This distinction matters because some promotional financing offers use deferred interest rather than a true 0% introductory APR. With deferred-interest financing, failing to pay the full promotional balance by the deadline can trigger interest charges dating back to the original purchase. And, knowing precisely what type of offer you have and when it expires can help you avoid an expensive surprise.

Learn more about your debt relief options online now.

Pay down as much of your balance as possible before it expires

If you have money available in savings or room to adjust your spending, consider directing extra funds toward your promotional credit card balance before the higher rate takes effect. For example, suppose you have a $5,000 balance on a card with a 0% introductory APR that's about to increase to 24%. If you carry the entire balance into the standard-rate period, you could accrue approximately $100 in interest during the first month alone, assuming the balance remains unchanged.

You don't necessarily need to eliminate the entire balance to benefit, either. Even making a substantial credit card payment before the deadline can reduce your future borrowing costs substantially. Just avoid draining your emergency savings to do so.

Consider transferring your balance to another promotional card

Another option you have is to apply for a new balance transfer credit card with a 0% introductory APR. If you qualify, transferring your remaining balance to the new card could give you additional time to repay the debt without accumulating interest during the new promotional period.

However, most balance transfer cards charge a balance transfer fee, which typically ranges from 3% to 5% of the transferred amount, so you'll want to do the math beforehand to ensure it's the right approach. You'll also generally need good or excellent credit to qualify for the most competitive balance transfer offers.

Explore debt consolidation or relief options

If your remaining credit card balance is too large to repay quickly, debt consolidation may be worth considering. One approach is taking out a debt consolidation loan with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payments. If you qualify for a rate that's substantially lower than your credit card's standard APR, you could reduce your interest costs while establishing a clear repayment timeline. Alternatively, some debt relief companies offer debt consolidation programs that arrange financing through partner lenders. These programs may provide another avenue for borrowers seeking to combine multiple credit card balances into one payment.

Having a manageable repayment plan can be particularly important when debt is already affecting your finances. In fact, the Freedom Debt Relief survey found that 57% of heavily indebted respondents considered reducing their monthly payments very important when evaluating debt solutions. However, loan approval isn't guaranteed, and borrowers with damaged credit may face higher rates or less favorable terms. So, take time to compare the total repayment costs, including origination fees and other charges, before committing to either option.

Contact your credit card issuer about a lower rate

You may also be able to negotiate directly with your existing credit card issuer. If you've consistently made on-time payments and maintained a positive account history, consider calling the issuer to ask whether it can extend your promotional rate or offer a lower ongoing APR.

There's no guarantee the issuer will agree, but asking generally costs nothing. Even a modest rate reduction could help you save money if you're carrying a substantial balance. Or, if you're genuinely struggling to afford the monthly payments, you can also ask whether the issuer offers a hardship program with temporarily reduced interest rates or modified repayment terms.

The bottom line

An expiring promotional credit card rate can significantly increase the cost of carrying debt, particularly if you have a large unpaid balance. But the transition to a higher APR doesn't have to derail your repayment progress. By reviewing your promotional terms early, reducing your balance where possible and comparing alternatives such as balance transfers, or debt consolidation or debt settlement, you may be able to keep your borrowing costs under control. The most important thing is to act before the introductory period ends, when you still have time to evaluate your options and make a plan that fits your finances.