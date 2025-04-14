Women's hockey league shatter records, growing the game for young girls

Girls growing the game of hockey with pros cheering them on

Inside an ice rink in Minnesota, girls are changing the game of hockey one puck at a time — with a cheering squad made up of players from the first-of-its-kind Professional Women's Hockey League.

Only in its second season, the league is shattering records for women's sports and recently held its first-ever "Breakthrough Cup" tournament with more than 600 girls competing.

"Our attendance is up almost 35%," Amy Scheer, the league's executive vice president of business operations said. "We hit our millionth fan 14 months into our existence and it shows … that there is a place for women's hockey in the sports ecosphere."

Montreal Victoire forward Abby Boreen grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the tournament brought her back home to cheer on the next generation of players on her home ice.

"It takes me back to when I was a little girl, and you know, having those interactions with players who idolized," she said. "I just want to be like the best role model for them."

And that is what Boreen and the other professional players are for the young girls in the tournament: role models.

"I really look up to them and I want to be just like them when I grow up," Sophia Breckheimer said.

For hockey mom Heather Bushouse, who drove her three daughters from Kansas City to Minnesota for the tournament, it was all about exposing her kids to what's possible.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have these opportunities," she said. "I just see all of these like opportunities just becoming this huge pyramid of like what my kids will do. And it's really cool."

The excitement around the league is felt by players and fans alike.

"I cry at probably every game at some point, just because you can't believe what you're building and the reception that you're getting from fans," Scheer said.

And on the ice last weekend, it was a special moment the next generation of hockey stars won't soon forget.

"The fact that this is truly just gonna grow from here, I mean … the sky is the limit," Minnesota Frost goalie Maddie Rooney said.