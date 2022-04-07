Seeking to reach Gen Z, pro-Biden group launches TikTok account

A pro-Biden group has turned to TikTok to promote the president's agenda and engage with Gen Z.

TikTok is a popular social media app that enables users to watch, create, and share 15-second videos made on their smartphones. It's frequently used as a vehicle to spread information and ideas.

Building Back Together TikTok account shortly after it went live on April 6, 2022. TikTok / Building Back Together

As part of a campaign to reach young people ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Building Back Together launched the TikTok account, @buildingbacktogether, on Wednesday.

The non-profit group's website says it seeks to "advance the policy agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration and effectively communicate the positive impacts of these critical policies to the American people."

Building Back Together TikTok app on its launch day, April 7, 2022. TikTok / Building Back Together

Several TikTok stars were briefed about the war in Ukraine by the Biden administration, according to the The Washington Post.

Building Back Together has worked on advancing bills such as the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"Our TikTok videos will utilize features unique to the platform — whether that's taking advantage of trending sounds / dances or using options like the green screen feature to do informational videos about different aspects of the President's agenda," a Building Back Together spokesperson told "The Verge," which first reported the news.

"By launching a TikTok account, we're building off that work with the goal of reaching the large and growing user base of this platform, including young people who disproportionately use TikTok," the spokesperson said.