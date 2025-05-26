Prison on wheels visits U.K. schools to teach kids about life behind bars: "You are now gonna become prisoners"

Mobile prison cells show students what life behind bars is like

Students at an elementary school in England weren't sure what to think when a prison on wheels recently arrived on their campus.

"You are now gonna become prisoners," former police officer Mick Amos told dozens of students dressed in inmate attire, according to CBS News partner network BBC News. "You'll be scanned, photographed and fingerprinted."

Students at Crigglestone St. James Academy in West Yorkshire were then taken into cells built with items from local jails — such as stainless-steel toilets — to make the interactive experience behind bars as realistic as possible.

The prison project is designed to teach kids a hard-hitting lesson on the consequences of crime.

A few minutes on the inside is enough for most — who find it eye opening and unsettling.

Sixth grader Ava called the cell "disgusting" and said being inside it made her feel claustrophobic and anxious.

"It was really sad to see all the cards and pictures on the walls and to think about not being able to see your friends and family," she said.

Another youngster also had a strong reaction, saying, "It's made me think I don't wanna do anything wrong to ruin my life — and I don't want to go in there."

Organizers say that's exactly the point. The replica jail helps open the door to tough conversations about subjects like drugs, alcohol and violence.

"Like sexting and indecent images, knife crime — we'll discuss that and they'll get all the information they need to make informed choices that will really help the future," said Amos, who is behind the prison project.

In the U.K., where jail isn't just for grown-ups, early intervention is critical.

"You can be arrested at 10 years of age, so they deserve to know about their responsibilities. It's not a scare tactic, it's just information and awareness," Amos said.

The mobile prison doesn't only stop at schools. It also visits youth clubs and sports organizations, reaching young people across the community.

The prison on wheels runs on cash seized from criminals, turning bad money into a good lesson.