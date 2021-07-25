Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time.

Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison.

Both Prince and Harrison were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, alongside Jackson Browne, ZZ Top, and others.

Then 23 years old, Alicia Keys honored Prince at the induction ceremony.

"There are many kings," Keys said. "King Henry VIII, King Solomon, King Tut, King James, King Kong, the three kings, but there is only one Prince. Only one man who has defied restriction, who's defied the obvious and all the rules to the game."

In the video above, Prince's longtime keyboardist and musical director Morris Hayes recalled Prince telling him about the performance.

