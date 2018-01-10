Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit radio station in 2nd official appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on their second official engagement as a royal couple Tuesday. They wowed crowds and were given a rapturous welcome at a radio station in London aimed at working with deprived kids and keeping them off the streets.



That famous British reserve was nowhere to be seen on the streets of Brixton, South London, reports CBS News' Charlie D'Agata. Especially when Prince Harry asked fiancé Meghan to turn toward the crowd. Once inside, the prince was just as charming.

Reprezent Radio was set up in part to counter a rise in knife crime among young people.

"I didn't actually come out. I came out doing my shopping and found out about it so I decided to stop around and have a look," said one woman.

This wasn't just about making an inner-city public appearance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were there to show their support for a program that aims to help those struggling with mental health issues and helps keep youngsters off the streets.

But it's those living on the streets that's caused controversy. Local leader Simon Dudley recently suggested that police should clear the homeless outside Windsor Castle before the royal wedding.

This shouldn't be a situation that's hit the headlines because of a royal wedding, this is a situation that should have hit the headlines because there's people sleeping in bus shelters.

It is a situation that has to be resolved. The royal couple-to-be have already said they want their wedding celebrations to extend well beyond those castle walls.