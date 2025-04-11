Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet war victims

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to visit a rehabilitation clinic for wounded soldiers.

Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, toured the Superhumans Centre in the western city of Lviv and met with patients and medical professionals.

The clinic treats and helps rehabilitate military personnel who were injured in the ongoing war with Russia which has raged in the country since February 2022. The facility provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help free of charge.

The Duke of Sussex was joined by the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity he founded in 2014 to help wounded veterans through sports competitions.

In this photo provided by Superhumans Center, Prince Harry poses with a person who was wounded in war with Russia at the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Ukraine, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Yana Stukach/Superhumans Center via AP

Rob Owen, the CEO of Invictus Games Foundation said Ukraine is a "vital part" of the charity's work. "This visit reaffirms our dedication to standing with those who are navigating life after injury," he said in a press release.

The surprise trip to Ukraine was only announced after he had left the country. During the visit, Harry also met with Ukraine's veteran affairs minister, Natalia Kalmykova.

Earlier in the week, the Duke of Sussex appeared at London's Royal Court of Justice as part of a case regarding the changes to his personal security in the UK after he stepped back from Royal duties in 2020.