Preview: Nikki Haley on her relationship with Trump

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, discusses her role at the U.N., her relationship with President Donald Trump, the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and more in an interview with Rita Braver for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast May 6.

Haley takes Braver to the floor of the United Nations Security Council in New York, and to the U.N. Ambassador's official residence, where she revealed her thoughts on Trump's communications tactics.

Haley is a loyal Trump supporter, but she admits to Braver they differ in ways of communicating.

"First of all, he has his communication style," she said. "But you're not hearing me defend that. What I will tell you is if there is anything that he communicates in a way that I'm uncomfortable with, I pick up the phone and call him, and I tell him that. And I think that's something that he deserves from me.

REUTERS

"I don't need to be public about it. I think that's a private conversation that should happen when I feel it – and I think it's one that he's receptive to when I do."

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, talks with Braver about being the daughter of Sikh immigrants from India; issues involving Russia, Syria and North Korea; and how she broke into politics. She also talks with Braver about being the subject of false infidelity rumors in the past.

"What I've noticed is, if a woman does well, if a woman's good at her job, for some reason people have trouble giving her that credit for just being good at her job," she said. "They'll blame it on how she got there. And all of those things are so unfair because they would never do that for a man. What I will tell you is, I will stand up every time it happens and let people know it's not okay."

Haley also tells Braver she thinks President Trump should not shut down Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. election, but she adds the investigation needs to wrap up soon.

"It should go through the process," she said. "But they need to do it quickly. For the good of the country, this investigation needs to happen quickly, because there's a lot of things that we're trying to do that, you know, we just need to have that over [with]."

