Trump visits Customs and Border Protection facility in Virginia

President Trump made a visit to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's National Targeting Center in Northern Virginia, after the release of a controversial GOP memo detailing how the Justice Department obtained surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Mr. Trump left for the CBP office without speaking to reporters. But the White House did issue a statement on the memo's release:

"The memorandum raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions made at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and the FBI to use the government's most intrusive surveillance tools against American citizens," the statement says. "This decision was made with input from the president's national security team—including law enforcement officials and members of the intelligence community, for whom the president has great respect. He is especially grateful to the hardworking rank-and-file public servants who work every day to keep America safe and uphold our laws while protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans. Minority members of the Committee have reportedly drafted a separate memorandum. The Administration stands ready to work with Congress to accommodate oversight requests consistent with applicable standards, including the need to protect intelligence sources and methods."

Mr. Trump toured the facility and held a roundtable discussion with workers there. When members of the press were present, he made the case for less immigration and a "real wall."

Mr. Trump said he isn't pleased with Democrats amid immigration negotiations.

"We wanna make a deal. I think they want to use it for political purposes, for elections. I really am not happy with the way it's going, from the standpoint of the Democrats," the president said.

He also said a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "should be absolutely easy to do."

"And I don't think the Democrats want to take care of the DACA recipients."

"And think of it, they've given up on DACA and that's supposed to be theirs, but it's ours because we're the ones that are taking care of DACA, not them," he added.

— CBS News' Kathryn Watson and Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.