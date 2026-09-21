Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, dies at 27

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27, a family spokesperson confirmed to CBS LA.

Gerber died Sunday at a rehab facility, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. A cause of death was not immediately noted.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a statement from the family's publicist said.

Gerber worked as a model like his mother and younger sister, actor Kaia Gerber. His father is a well-known businessman who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney.

In 2018, Crawford and Presley, 18 at the time, re-created her iconic 1992 Pepsi ad for Super Bowl LII.

"Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him," Crawford told CBS at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.