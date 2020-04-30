Watch: President Trump meets with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at White House

President Trump is meeting with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at the White House Thursday to discuss coronavirus testing and financial aid for states, as the president starts to shift focus to economic recovery and an easing of restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While Murphy, a Democrat, has extended his state's stay-at-home order indefinitely, he unveiled a six-pronged plan on Monday to "restore economic health through public health," which must be followed alongside its neighboring states. The road map calls for a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases, expanded testing and robust contact tracing before the state fully reopens.

What: President Trump meets with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Murphy is also allowing some golf courses and state parks to reopen starting on Saturday, but social distancing is required.

Mr. Trump's meeting with Murphy is his third with a governor this week. He also met at the White House with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

As stay-at-home orders in some states begin to expire, governors have called on the federal government to assist in ramping up testing and address shortages of crucial materials needed for the testing kits, such as swabs and chemical reagents. Mr. Trump unveiled earlier this week testing and contact tracing guidance, though the plan puts much of the responsibility on the states.

Governors are also calling for Congress to ensure the next coronavirus emergency relief package includes funding for states and local communities that are facing severe budget cuts because of the financial toll of the coronavirus crisis, which has led them to increase spending on public health and unemployment.