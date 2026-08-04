Man carrying ammunition arrested near Trump National Golf Club before president visits Southern California

A man was arrested near the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles County over the weekend after authorities found ammunition and a gun inside his car, just days before the president's planned Southern California visit for a Republican National Committee event on Tuesday.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that plainclothes federal agents reported a suspicious individual on the property at 1 Trump National Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday afternoon.

"The individual was observed walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities," the release said.

When deputies approached the man, who has been identified as 38-year-old Downey resident Jeanine John Taele, they determined he was already under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department for a separate incident.

"Deputies detained Taele and located his vehicle in a parking lot on the golf course," the release said. "During the detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition from Taele's pants pockets."

While searching his vehicle, deputies said they also recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered and an additional loaded magazine that also had hollow point ammo.

Taele was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of armor-piercing/prohibited ammunition, deputies said.

"Recognizing the potential security implications surrounding the incident, detectives ... obtained and executed a search warrant yesterday afternoon for Taele's residence," the release said.

Investigators said that an illegally modified AR platform rifle, a 1911 .45 caliber pistol, an AR platform upper receiver, body armor, high-capacity magazines, bulk pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing "concerning statements" were recovered from the home.

Deputies said that the investigation is being conducted with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service.

"Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues. Taele remains in custody," the release said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Deputies said that the case was presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration on Tuesday morning.

President Trump is in Southern California on Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner hosted at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course.