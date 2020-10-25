Moments from 60 Minutes' interview with President Trump

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. It is the fourth time Stahl has interviewed Mr. Trump and her second sit-down with Pence. Stahl first interviewed the pair in 2016 after Mr. Trump announced Pence as his running mate.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

President Trump tells 60 Minutes he believes his administration has done a "great job with COVID."

The United States has seen a 40% increase in hospitalizations related to coronavirus in the last month.

Appeal to suburban women

President Trump tells 60 Minutes why he thinks suburban women will vote for him.

Health care

President Trump tells 60 Minutes he hopes the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act.

"I hope that they end it," Mr. President Trump said to Lesley Stahl. "It'll be so good if they end it."

The president said his administration "will and is" developing a new health care plan.

Mr. Trump declined to provide specific details beyond pledging to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

After Mr. Trump left the interview, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany provided Stahl with what she called "the President's health care plan."

"Lesley, the President wanted me to deliver his health care plan, it's a little heavy," McEnany said.

Inside the bound book was a collection of signed executive orders and congressional initiatives.

The Trump administration did not provide 60 Minutes with any further details about its plans for comprehensive health care reform.

Unproven spying claim

President Trump repeats unsupported "spying" claim about the Obama administration.

Mr. Trump told 60 Minutes to "go down and get the papers" to support his assertions.

"You know, this is 60 Minutes," Lesley Stahl said to the President. "And we can't put on things we can't verify."

"That's enough." Pres Trump exits the interview

President Trump walked out of his 60 Minutes interview, claiming the questions were tougher than those asked of former Vice President Joe Biden in past interviews.

Mr. Trump complained about the line of questioning before leaving the interview, and he declined to participate in a scheduled walk around the White House grounds with Stahl.