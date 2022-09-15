President Joe Biden to appear on 60 Minutes, Sunday
President Joe Biden discussed the economy, the upcoming midterm elections and the war in Ukraine during an interview with Scott Pelley that will air Sunday on the 55th season premiere of 60 Minutes.
The interview, shot at the White House, is Mr. Biden's first sit-down with the program since being elected president. 60 Minutes cameras were also with the president on Wednesday as he toured the Detroit Auto Show.
60 Minutes airs Sunday night on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.