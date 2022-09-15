President Joe Biden to appear on 60 Minutes, Sunday

President Joe Biden speaks with Scott Pelley for an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes

President Joe Biden discussed the economy, the upcoming midterm elections and the war in Ukraine during an interview with Scott Pelley that will air Sunday on the 55th season premiere of 60 Minutes.

The interview, shot at the White House, is Mr. Biden's first sit-down with the program since being elected president. 60 Minutes cameras were also with the president on Wednesday as he toured the Detroit Auto Show.

60 Minutes airs Sunday night on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.