Trump rallies in Minnesota as Senate gears up for confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump is rallying in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, as senators in Washington edge closer to confirming his embattled Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. The rally begins at 7 p.m. ET. Watch a live stream in the player above.

Mr. Trump requested a brief FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh on Friday, which concluded on Wednesday. Democrats have argued that the investigation was too limited by White House instructions to the FBI, and therefore could not present enough evidence, but key Republicans seem to believe the investigation offered a thorough report.

The report was reviewed by senators on Thursday. A procedural vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation is likely to take place on Friday morning, which if passed would limit debate on the issue to 30 hours. The Senate is then expected to vote to confirm Kavanaugh sometime Saturday.

What time is the Trump Rally in Minnesota?

What : Make American Great Again Rally

: Make American Great Again Rally Location : Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, Minnesota

: Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, Minnesota Date : Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

: Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 Time : 7 p.m, ET (6 p.m. CT)

: 7 p.m, ET (6 p.m. CT) Live stream: Embedded in player above

At his most recent rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, Mr. Trump mocked one of Kavanaugh's accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers. Kavanaugh and Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Mr. Trump mocked Ford's testimony.

"How did you get home? 'I don't remember,'" Mr. Trump said, giving an impression of Ford's answers to committee questions. "How did you get there? 'I don't remember.' Where is the place? 'I don't remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don't know.'"

Imitating Ford, Mr. Trump added, "But I had one beer -- that's the only thing I remember," to cheers and applause from the audience.

Mr. Trump's mockery of Ford contrasted the initial strategy of Senate Republicans, who approached her testimony more cautiously, with many saying that she was credible but they believed she was mistaken. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that he "doesn't doubt something happened to her," but that her story is uncorroborated.

Mr. Trump sent multiple tweets about his continued support for Kavanaugh Thursday morning. "The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!" Mr. Trump wrote in one tweet.

There are a few House races in Minnesota which are competitive, including the state's 1st Congressional District, a seat currently held by a Democrat which the CBS News Battleground Tracker rates as "Edge Republican." Mr. Trump could lend his support to House candidates in his rally Thursday night.