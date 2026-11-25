Prediction market companies tout themselves as a place where anyone can make a quick buck. Don't bet on it, recent data suggests.

Take the U.S. midterm elections, which generated ample business for prediction market platforms as users wagered on who would win congressional races nationwide. And a few people did, in fact, clean up — very few.

On Polymarket, the top 1% of accounts took home 91% of the profits from midterm bets, totaling roughly $23 million, according to research this week from the Anti-Corruption Data Collective (ACDC), a nonprofit advocacy group focused on corporate and financial corruption. The bottom 99% of traders lost a total of $15 million.

Of the nearly 82,000 accounts that the group analyzed, more than half lost money on Polymarket's midterm-focused markets.

"At a time [when] affordability was a major issue at the ballot box, average traders handed over their cash to an elite few, including many professional and automated traders," ACDC said in its study.

According to Polymarket, 95% of the markets on its platform accurately predicted the outcome of this year's midterm elections.

"Prediction markets have become an important source of real-time election information as they bring together the knowledge and insights of informed participants to show the public how likely different outcomes are," a Polymarket spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. "Polymarket continues to be a destination for timely, accurate information that anyone can follow as events unfold, whether they trade or not."

According to the Pew Research Center, Polymarket and rival prediction market Kalshi hosted a combined 34,000 contracts related to the midterms, up from 2,300 in 2024. The midterms generated $2.7 billion in trading volume on the platforms, compared with $8.5 billion during the 2024 presidential and congressional elections, Pew found.

Other recent data point to the challenge of winning money on prediction markets.

Findings released by the New York City Council on Tuesday show that, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 11, New York City residents who traded on Kalshi lost a total of $17.6 million. So-called institutional traders on the platform won $210 million over the same period.

On Wall Street, institutional investors generally refer to financial firms, market makers and other pros who invest money on behalf of their clients. In Kalshi's case, it also encapsulates retail traders, solo forecasters and two-person teams that use LLCs for tax or business purposes, according to Elisabeth Diana, a spokesperson for the prediction market.

"Most winning traders [are] labeled as 'institutional' even though they are often 'individuals,'" she said in an email, adding, "These are not Wall Street institutions."

Diana also said that, as in other financial markets, a trader's skill level matters.

"Traders who get better at forecasting can earn more, and their trades make the market more efficient," she said. "Individuals do worse day trading on the stock markets than professionals. The only difference here is that prediction markets give more people an opportunity to be a 'professional.'"