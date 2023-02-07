Powerball jackpot reaches $747 million — the game's 5th largest prize ever

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing has risen to an estimated $747 million — the game's fifth-largest prize ever and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Monday's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Nov. 19 2022, allowing the top prize to grow over the course of 34 drawings since then, the lottery said in a news release. A ticket must match all six drawn numbers, including the sixth Power Ball, to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

While nobody claimed the biggest prize on Saturday, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million, Powerball said. Four tickets matched five of the numbers, winning $1 million each for tickets sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania. Additionally,64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000 were sold.

For Powerball, low odds of matching all six numbers and a recently added third drawing per week allow jackpots to increase fairly quickly over the course of months, with the last Powerball jackpot winner taking home a whopping $2 billion last November.

The Powerball lottery is available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.