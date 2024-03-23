Winning numbers drawn for estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot. They are 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and a Powerball of 3.

It was not immediately announced if any winning jackpot tickets were sold.

There has not been a grand prize winner since New Year's Day, and Saturday's drawing was the 35th since that date.

A single winner Saturday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of an estimated $360.8 million before taxes, or going with the $750 million annuity option, Mega Millions said in a news release.

The annuity option consists of 30 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. According to the lottery analysis site USAMega, those payments would average about $25 million per year before taxes.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The U.S. finds itself yet again in the grips of lottery fever, as the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in its Saturday night drawing. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8, and the next drawing takes place Tuesday night.

The frequency of large jackpots has surged for both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years as both games doubled ticket prices and lowered odds.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history.

In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.