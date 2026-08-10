Winning numbers for Monday's $905 million Powerball jackpot drawn

The winning numbers for Monday's $905 million Powerball jackpot, the largest of 2026, have been drawn. The numbers are 6, 37, 54, 55, 64 and a Powerball of 10.

It was not immediately clear if there were any jackpot winners.

With no winner since May, the grand prize has ballooned to the game's eighth largest in history. Its estimated cash value is $391.9 million if the winner chooses a lump-sum payment over the annuity payouts, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

When including Mega Millions jackpots, Monday's drawing is for the 16th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

"Entering the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots is when we historically see a lot of players join in the game," Stephen Durrell, Powerball Product Group chair and Kansas Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

While no one has won the jackpot since two tickets in Florida and Texas split the $20 million winnings on May 2, four tickets matched all five white balls on Saturday and won $1 million, Powerball said in a statement.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and were played in 45 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until last month, when tickets began being sold in the U.K. However, tickets purchased in the U.K. only count toward the Powerball jackpot, and the lower-tier prizes are structured differently.

Based on one play, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

The next two drawings will be held Wednesday and Saturday, with increasingly bigger jackpots if nobody wins.

The largest Powerball jackpot — and largest lottery jackpot period — ever won was a single $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.