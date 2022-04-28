$473 million Powerball jackpot won in Arizona

One ticket bought in Arizona matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night and won the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were white balls 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball number was 4.

There was no early word on where in Arizona the ticket was sold.

Strong ticket sales pushed the jackpot over earlier estimates to reach the $473.1 million total. The cash option is $283.3 million.

The ticket holder or holders can choose between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or the lump sum of $283.3 million. Both options are before taxes.

One ticket in Indiana fell a number short: It matched all five white balls, but not the Powereball number. It's still worth $1 million.

Wednesday marked the third time a Powerball jackpot was won this year. In the January 5 drawing, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot – the 7th biggest in Powerball history.

The biggest was $1.586 Billion, on Jan. 13, 2016, split by three ticketholders, in Callifornia, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.