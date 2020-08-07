Power outages hit parts of Manhattan

Parts of Manhattan suddenly lost power early Friday. CBS New York reports more than 1,000 customers woke up without power Friday morning, including more than 600 customers on the Upper East Side and more than 500 customers in Harlem. The outage also impacted the Upper West Side.

A viewer from Middle Village, Queens told CBS New York her neighborhood also lost power and she heard a loud "boom."

Con Edison said the power outage took place at 5:13 a.m. and was restored by 6:30 a.m. In a statement, the utility said it was investigating a "problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply."

We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem & the Upper East Side. https://t.co/uW13ez5SlY — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 7, 2020

The MTA says the outage disrupted service on the A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train lines in Manhattan.

The outage comes as hundreds of thousands of people across the Tri-State Area are still waiting for power to be restored following Tropical Storm Isaias.