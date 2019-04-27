Injuries reported after shooting at California synagogue – live updates

San Diego sheriffs have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, CBS affiliate KFMB reports. Authorities say that injuries have been reported.

According to police, a man walked into the Chabad synagogue in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity, KFMB reports.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody, the station reported. Authorities are confident there was only one shooter.

Police respond to a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, April 27, 2019. KFMB-TV

The Poway sheriff's department sent out a tweet saying the shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

According to the Chabad of Poway Facebook page, the synagogue was holding a Passover celebration scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Authorities urged to the public to stay away from the area.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Poway just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

This is a developing story and will be updated.