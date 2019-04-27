Injuries reported after shooting at California synagogue – live updates
San Diego sheriffs have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, CBS affiliate KFMB reports. Authorities say that injuries have been reported.
According to police, a man walked into the Chabad synagogue in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity, KFMB reports.
The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody, the station reported. Authorities are confident there was only one shooter.
The Poway sheriff's department sent out a tweet saying the shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Chabad of Poway Facebook page, the synagogue was holding a Passover celebration scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Authorities urged to the public to stay away from the area.
Poway just over 20 miles north of San Diego.
This is a developing story and will be updated.