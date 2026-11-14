Port of New Orleans sues tanker that hit riverboat cruise for $1 million in repair costs

The Port of New Orleans is suing the owners and managers of the asphalt tanker that crashed into a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River yesterday. In a lawsuit reviewed by CBS News, the port said the tanker was at fault for the incident and that the collision caused more than $1 million in damage to port property.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the much smaller American Heritage passenger boat while it was docked at the port's Thalia Street Terminal on Friday afternoon. There were an estimated 129 passengers, plus crew members, aboard the cruise ship at the time of the collision, Port NOLA said Friday. Everyone aboard both vessels was accounted for, and there were no fatalities or critical injuries reported, though the cruise ship was left on its side and largely submerged in water.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court late Friday, names the tanker, the M/V Atlantic Asphalt, its owner Nave Shipping SA and its management company Thome Ship Management Pte, Ltd.

The American Heritage river cruise paddleboat is seen on its side after being struck by a tanker ship in the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the lawsuit, and the port is seeking money to cover cleanup, inspections, repairs and other expenses.

The lawsuit asked that the tanker be seized and sold to pay for the damage.

The lawsuit alleges that the tanker and companies failed "to use all available means to avoid the risk of" colliding with the stationary riverboat, noting that a presumption of fault arises when a ship hits a stationary object.

The collision "occurred as a result of the negligence, gross negligence, fault or careless of the" ship and operating companies, the lawsuit alleged.

Owner Nave Shipping and management company Thome Ship Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CBS News about the lawsuit.

Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Enan Chediak/The Advocate via AP

Thome posted a statement on Saturday morning about the incident, confirming the crew of the Atlantic Asphalt is safe and accounted for. It said the tanker had been separated from the riverboat and is stably anchored for damage assessments.

"OSM Thome is fully complying with the local authorities as they carry out the necessary investigations," the company said. "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all parties and personnel who responded to this incident with urgency and humanity."

The lawsuit also notes that further parties may be identified and added to the legal proceeding as the investigation into the incident continues.