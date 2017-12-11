Explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City - live updates

NEW YORK -- The New York Police Department responded to an explosion near Times Square Monday morning.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that early reports indicate that a possible pipe bomb went off in a subway tunnel. The source said one person was in custody and additional person was injured.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton police are looking at a possible suicide bomber but the situation is fluid.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Trump had been briefed on the incident.

People reported seeing the bomb squad responding to the incident and posted images of the scene on social media.

The explosion has led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal. Many subway lines were forced to bypass the area.

1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 train are bypassing 42 St. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb for full details. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2017

New Yorkers were advised to avoid the area.