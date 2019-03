Sube alerta del Popocatépetl a amarillo fase 3

Right Rail - Video Promo - Listing

Trump pivots from Mueller report to Obamacare

The Justice Department is deciding how much of the Mueller report the public will get to see. But the latest CBS News poll finds 77 percent of Americans want the special counsel's findings on Russian election interference to be made public. Now the president is pivoting from the Mueller report to health care, vowing to terminate Obamacare with or without the new divided Congress. Major Garrett reports.