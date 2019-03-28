Pew poll: Majority of Americans think Trump hasn't distanced himself enough from white nationalists

A new poll by Pew Research Center found that the majority of Americans, 56 percent, believe that President Trump has not done enough to distance himself from white nationalists.

The poll is largely split along partisan lines. Eighty-three percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe Mr. Trump has not done enough, compared to 26 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Most Americans also agreed that it was probable that Mr. Trump has done something illegal or unethical. Sixty-four percent said that Mr. Trump has "definitely" or "probably" done something illegal, and 72 percent that he has "definitely" or "probably" done something unethical.

Twenty-nine percent of Republicans believe that Mr. Trump has "definitely" or "probably" done something illegal, and 45 percent said he has "definitely" or "probably" done something unethical.

The poll was largely conducted when Attorney General William Barr announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had not concluded that Mr. Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

However, the poll still found that 81 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners approve of Mr. Trump. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independence disapprove of his job performance.