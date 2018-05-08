Police search for 4 to 6 girls, long-missing, possibly buried in Mich. woods

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago. The Macomb Daily newspaper reports that authorities are digging Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Macomb Township in the hopes of finding the remains of four to six young girls who they believe may be connected to an already-convicted murderer.

The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK-TV that there could be others buried in the area.

Michigan Department of Corrections

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to a nearby area, where the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen were found. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Ream, 68, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison. He already was serving time for a separate 1996 criminal sexual conduct case.

Officers using shovels and excavation equipment began digging at the Macomb Township site Monday. Police in Warren, Michigan, about 17 miles from the Macomb Township dig site, have long searched for answers in the 1979 death of 14-year-old King, and the newspaper reports investigators are hoping to find her at the site.

King went missing while visiting her grandparents in Warren.

"We have probable cause to believe that she is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

Ream has not been charged in connection with her death, or for any of the other missing girls, whom Dwyer didn't name.