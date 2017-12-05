Police responding to Connecticut car crash find teen girl shot to death

WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials say a suspect is under arrest after a 16-year-old Connecticut girl was found shot to death inside a crashed car, reports CBS affiliate WFSB. The victim's family identified her to the station as Evalyce Santiago, a student at nearby Wilby High School.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday, and they believe at least two other people were with Santiago in the car. Investigators are not sure if Santiago was alive at the time of the crash. It's unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash, which damaged utility poles leaving about 140 residents without power Monday night.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said. The suspect's name has not been released.

School officials said grief counselors are on hand at both Wilby high school and another high school Santiago previously attended.